Eskom likely to implement Stage 2 load shedding tonight

There is a high likelihood that Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding this evening in order to replenish water resources for its pumped storage schemes and to minimise the use of diesel at its open cycle gas turbines.

This comes after Eskom terminated Stage 2 load shedding at 6 am this morning.

“The power system remains vulnerable. While we were able to replenish water levels at the pumped storage schemes overnight we are currently using these emergency resources including diesel to meet demand today,” it said on Wednesday.

Eskom said that in the event that it loses additional generation units, it will implement load shedding sooner.

“In the event that we lose other generation units or are unable to bring back those that were out for maintenance, load shedding may be implemented earlier in the day. We will keep customers informed of the status of the power system,” said the power utility.

As at 6 am this morning, plant breakdowns were at 13 471 MW.

Eskom’s technical teams continue to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and are working at reducing unplanned outages or breakdowns in order to enable us to minimise the possibility of load shedding,” it said.

“We ask customers to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or reduce the level of load shedding.”

The power utility will keep customers informed on the status of the electricity system. –SAnews.gov.za