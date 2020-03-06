Eskom to institute liquidation proceedings against Trillian

Eskom is set to institute liquidation proceedings against Trillian Management Consulting and Trillian Capital Partners.

The power utility on Thursday said it will bring liquidation proceedings against the advisory firm in the North Gauteng High Court this month.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Trillian Management Consulting’s and Trillian Capital Partners’ application for leave to appeal the North Gauteng High Court’s judgement of 2 October 2019 in proceedings instituted by Eskom.

This follows legal proceedings instituted by Eskom, asking for the liquidation of Trillian entities, and joining Mr Eric Wood to the proceedings, for failing to pay R600 million that Eskom had irregularly paid to the entities in 2016.

In June 2019, Eskom approached the North Gauteng High Court, seeking an order setting aside and declaring as null and void Eskom’s payment of approximately R600 million to Trillian entities.

In October 2019, the court granted the order, and ordered the Trillian entities to pay back the money within five days.

This was part of the R1.6 billion payment in a contract Eskom had entered into with McKinsey & Co. In 2018 McKinsey paid back more than R1 billion, including interest, to Eskom.

“Eskom has a moral duty and legal obligation to do everything it can to claw back all the monies which were illegally paid out during the height of State Capture. This case is only one of the many in which Eskom’s management will attempt to recoup what is due to the people of South Africa,” said Group Chief Executive André de Ruyter. - SAnews.gov.za