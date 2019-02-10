Eskom implements stage two load shedding

Eskom has implemented stage two load shedding from 1pm, which is expected to last until 10pm.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said the implementation of load shedding was due to the power system being is constrained by a number of breakdowns.

“With the depletion of our water and diesel resources, there is a great likelihood that we'll start the new work week from a weak operational position, meaning that there is a high probability of load shedding from tomorrow as well,” he said.

Eskom apologised for the inconvenience caused by the power outage.

At the State of the Nation Address on 7 February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the struggling power utility would soon be broken into three divisions in an effort to turn it around.

The latest instalment of load shedding is the first since December 2018.

Stage 2 calls for 2 000MW to be rotationally shed nationally.

Customers can access load shedding schedules on the utility’s website http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za. Eskom customers can also contact the customer contact centre on 0860 037 566. – SAnews.gov.za