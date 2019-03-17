Eskom implements Stage 4 load shedding on Sunday

Eskom is today implementing Stage 4 load shedding as it continues efforts to scale up its water reserves.

“Eskom is continuing with rotational load shedding to build up necessary water reserves in the pump storage scheme,” said the power utility in a tweet on Sunday morning.

Stage 4 load shedding, which got underway at 8am, is expected to continue until 11pm tonight.

On Saturday Eskom scaled up load shedding from Stage 2 all the way to Stage 4.

In a statement on Saturday night, the utility said it would continue load shedding throughout the night in an effort to build up necessary water reserves in the pump storage scheme.

While it had scaled up load shedding to Stage 4 on Saturday, Eskom experienced a further decline in water reserves, which was used to supplement generation capacity.

The management of the diesel and water resources is essential to ensure that the impact of the potential stage of load shedding in the week ahead can be reduced.

Stage 4 load shedding also came as a result of the loss of capacity which included imports from Mozambique.

Stage 2 calls for 2000MW, Stage 3 calls for 3000MW, and Stage 4 calls for 4000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period.

Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

The power utility has appealed to customers to switch off geysers during the day as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand.

Customers are advised to keep checking their load shedding schedules on the Eskom and their municipal website.

For Eskom customers, these schedules are available on the Eskom website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za). Eskom customers can also contact our customer contact centre at 0860 037 566. – SAnews.gov.za