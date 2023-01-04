Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding

Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will, from 4pm today, implement Stage 3 load shedding.

“Due to the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service three generating units from planned maintenance, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented today at 16:00 until further notice,” the State-owned enterprise said on Wednesday.

Eskom said it will issue another update as soon as it becomes necessary. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

SASSA on track to pay January grants

14338 Views
29 Dec 2022

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

94885 Views
19 Jul 2022

SASSA gold card ATM transactions suspended for December

9047 Views
07 Dec 2022

Child Support Grant Top-Up available at all SASSA offices

81792 Views
10 Oct 2022

Over 260 000 Grade 1 and 8 learners in Gauteng placed for 2023

4453 Views
30 Nov 2022

Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding

872 Views
04 Jan 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter