Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding

Power utility Eskom has announced that it will, from 4pm today, implement Stage 3 load shedding.

“Due to the breakdown of two generating units and the delay in returning to service three generating units from planned maintenance, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented today at 16:00 until further notice,” the State-owned enterprise said on Wednesday.

Eskom said it will issue another update as soon as it becomes necessary. – SAnews.gov.za