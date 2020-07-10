Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding

Due to increase in plant breakdowns, Eskom will implement Stage 2 load shedding from midday on Friday.

“The load shedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns exceeding 3000MW of capacity. While five generation units were taken off the grid last and this morning, a breakdown at the Matimba power station has today resulted in the need for load shedding,” said Eskom in a statement.

Two units at the Arnot power station, as well as a unit each at Kendal, Tutuka and Majuba were taken off the grid last night and this morning.

These removed more than 3000MW of capacity from the system.

The delayed return to service of a generation unit at Duvha power station, has also added significant pressure to the generation system.

Eskom said any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply power to the country.

The constrained supply situation is expected to persist throughout the weekend.

“We request the public to reduce electricity usage between 4pm and 10pm in order to assist us in preventing the need for load shedding.”

“Over the past two evenings the help of the public assisted us in avoiding the need for load shedding. With your help, Eskom can pull through without load shedding. With your help Eskom can again recover from this much quicker," it said. – SAnews.gov.za