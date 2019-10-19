Eskom implements load shedding on Saturday

Eskom says it will implement Stage 1 rotational load shedding on Saturday from 9am to 11pm.

This is as a result of a shortage of capacity due to a number of generating units still out of service because of breakdowns.

Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

“We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly throughout the day,” said the power utility.

Eskom said it would advise about the prognosis of load shedding for the rest of the weekend and the coming week, later on Saturday.

“Regular updates on the status of the power system will be provided through all the media platforms and will include the relevant times that load shedding will be implemented on the day.”

It said it regretted the inconvenience and customers were reminded to treat all electrical points as live during this period.

Eskom customers can check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website: loadshedding.eskom.co.za or through the customer contact centre on 086 003 7566. – SAnews.gov.za