Eskom to implement stage 2 load shedding

Due to further breakdowns of generating units, Eskom will implement load shedding from 4pm this afternoon.

According to the power utility, the implementation of stage 2 load shedding is due to further breakdowns of generating units at Kriel, Arnot, Majuba and Tutuka power stations over the past 24 hours.

There have also been delays in returning units to service at Duvha and Tutuka power stations.

“This load shedding will also assist to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised extensively over the past three weeks to avoid load shedding during the day,” the State-owned entity said.

During this period, a generation unit each at Kusile and Arnot returned to service. However, it is still insufficient to eliminate load shedding for the rest of the week.

“The generation supply constraints will persist throughout the high winter demand period, which increases the likelihood of further load shedding,” Eskom said on Tuesday.

Breakdowns currently total 15 360MW of capacity, while another 1 580MW is unavailable due to planned maintenance.

Some generation units are expected to return to service from Tuesday evening, which will help ease the strain.

“Eskom would like to appeal to the public to reduce the usage of electricity to assist the country to get through these capacity constraints,” the SOE said.

In the meantime, Eskom said it will communicate on time should there be any significant changes to the system. – SAnews.gov.za