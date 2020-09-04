Eskom downgrades load shedding to Stage 3

Friday, September 4, 2020

Eskom has on Friday downgraded Stage 4 load shedding to Stage 3.

This as it commenced load shedding from 8am.

“Due to the reduced demand and much improved weather, Eskom will reduce the load shedding to Stage 3 starting at 8am until 10pm on Friday,” said Eskom in statement.

However, load shedding, which commenced earlier this week, will continue into the weekend.

This is to allow the power utility to replenish the emergency generation reserves.

“The system remains unreliable and vulnerable and Eskom will continue to communicate the stage of load shedding should there be any further developments,” said Eskom.

Eskom teams have successfully returned a generation unit each at Tutuka, Matla, majuba and the Camden power stations. However, two other units suffered breakdowns during the period.

Unplanned breakdowns stand at 11 185MW of capacity, adding to the 5 040 MW currently out on planned maintenance. – SAnews.gov.za

