Eskom announces Mandla Maleka as interim group treasurer

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Eskom has announced the appointment of Mandla Maleka as interim group treasurer.

The appointment follows the end of tenure of Andre Pillay on Friday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Eskom said Maleka joined the company in 1999 after serving as Director in the National Treasury’s budget office.

“He is currently the company’s Chief Economist and head of Portfolio Management and Foreign Exchange (forex) trading, largely responsible for the hedging of all Eskom’s derivatives and commodities. He also provides critical economic input of the wider group,” read the statement.

Maleka holds a Master’s Degree in Economics and completed the Executive Development Program (EDP) at Wits University.

“We have appointed Mr Mandla Maleka as Interim Group Treasurer to ensure business continuity and are confident that he will successfully hold the fort until a permanent Group Treasurer is appointed,” said Calib Cassim, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. – SAnews.gov.za

 

