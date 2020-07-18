Emulate Mandela, urges Parliament

Parliament has called on citizens to emulate President Nelson Mandela’s values and principles.

“Madiba's revolutionary life has taught us that, with resilience, courage and determination, we can overcome even the most challenging battles,” said Parliament in a statement on Saturday.

These remarks comes as the country joins the world in celebrating Mandela Day amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Parliament said South Africans must have hope for the future.

“The choices we make individually, and collectively, should reflect our hope that we will win this fight against this virus. Choosing to stay at home or going out only to get essential goods, while observing all hygiene protocols, is a reflection of our collective hope that we are working to survive beyond the inconveniences brought about by the disease,” Parliament said.

Parliament further urged every person living in South Africa to ensure that whatever action they take is for the common good.

“The regulations that the government has put in place are designed to minimise the spread of the virus. We must follow the exemplary, selfless leadership of Tata Madiba and his peers, and put the health of all around us at home and in our communities first.”

Parliament also noted that with collective effort, the country is in a comparatively much better situation than many countries.

However, people must still observe social distancing, wash hands regularly, and wear protective equipment like masks and face shields.

It added that the post-Coronavirus period will require all to find ways to help the economy to recover and to reinstate lost livelihoods of the majority, while also continuing efforts to bring about a just and equitable society.

“We stand in solidarity with all the unsung and selfless heroes at the forefront of the battle against this cruel and devastating enemy, such as doctors, nurses, scientists, police officers, amongst others. It is in the hands of all of us, united in our diversity, to make a difference and build a truly free, democratic and prosperous nation, “it said. – SAnews.gov.za