Emulate Madiba's values of tolerance, urges Pandor

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor has called on the international community to emulate the values of former President Nelson Mandela.

Speaking at the Informal Meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, following Mandela Day on Saturday, Pandor said Nelson Mandela’s life was that of a global symbol of the struggle against racism.

“As we celebrate Madiba’s remarkable life we call on all nations of the world, developed and developing alike, to emulate Nelson Mandela’s values of tolerance, dialogue, respect, unity and reconciliation and to embrace his qualities of humility, forgiveness and compassion and his dedication to the service of humanity.

“We are disappointed that despite all efforts, the scourge of racism still rears its head in many parts of the world. Racism is inhumane. Its basis is the belittlement of others, casting them as inferior and therefore deserving of all manner of ill-treatment,” the Minister said.

She said racism fuels deep hatred and divisions. “The United Nations should use the aftermath of the death of Mr Floyd to revisit our work in its area and make our organisation the lodestar of the fight against racism.”

Pandor was speaking about the tragic death of George Floyd that led to protests throughout the world.

“Nelson Mandela International Day and Madiba’s life story offers us an important reminder that no matter how daunting our challenges may be, we must never abandon our principles and humanity and that all life has value and dignity,” the minister said.

Touching on the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister Pandor said no country acting alone can successfully deal with the pandemic.

“We are witnessing commendable collaboration amongst member states of the UN in seeking solutions and providing assistance to each other as we deal with the pandemic.”

Minister Pandor said the pandemic reminds all of the indispensable value of multilateralism.

“We need to continue this collaboration, including in the search for vaccines, which should be global public goods available to all countries who need them.

“Let us also come together to design a global socio-economic response to the pandemic with the United Nations and its agencies such as the World Health Organisation playing a key leadership role,” the minister said.

The pandemic is a time to rethink the continued imposition of unilateral coercive measures on some countries as such punitive measures inhibit countries’ ability to respond to the pandemic with dire consequence for their populations especially women and children.

Pandor congratulated two Laureates of the United Nations Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Prize, which recognises the achievements of those who have dedicated their lives to the service of humanity in the spirit of Nelson Mandela.

“I therefore wish to congratulate the Female and Male category winners of the Prize, namely Ms Marianna Vardinoyannis from Greece and Dr Morissanda Kouyate from Guinea. We hope that their outstanding example will inspire many more people, particularly the youth,” Minister Pandor said.

The year 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres delivered the 18th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture on Saturday, on what would have been the late statesman’s birthday.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lecture was, for the first time, an online event, delivered at the UN headquarters in New York City. – SAnews.gov.za