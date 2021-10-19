Electoral Commission gazettes details of voting stations

The Electoral Commission has gazetted and published the full list of addresses of the 23 151 voting stations which is now open for inspection across South Africa ahead of the Local Government Elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commission also announced that it has gazetted and published routes, locations and times of stopping for all mobile voting stations.

Both lists can be found at: https://www.elections.org.za/pw/Elections-and-results/Municipal-Elections-2021

The Commission encouraged South Africans to identify and check the addresses of their voting stations as well as to familiarise themselves with the schedule of the mobile voting stations.

“The Commission reminds all voters who have registered for special votes at home that they will be visited on 30th and 31st October.”

Voters who have not applied for home visits are advised to go and vote on 30 and 31 October between 8am and 5pm.

Local Government Elections will be held on 1 November 2021. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared November 1 as a public holiday to give all those going to cast their ballots an opportunity to do so. – SAnews.gov.za