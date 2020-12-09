By-elections underway in various provinces

By-elections are currently underway in 118 voting stations across all nine provinces, with 77 candidates representing 14 political parties along with 18 independent candidates contesting the ward by-elections.

The by-elections take place in 24 wards across 17 municipalities in all nine provinces. The voting stations will be opened between 7am and 9pm for voters to cast their votes.

In a statement, the Electoral Commission (IEC) said that a total of 171 829 voters appear on the certified voters’ roll for these elections.

The IEC said that 3 088 special voting through home visits and 3 067 at voting stations took place on Tuesday for voters whose applications for special votes were approved.

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of South Africa, Glen Mashinini, supported by Gauteng Provincial Electoral Officer Thabo Masemula will be visiting four voting stations in Ekurhuleni.

In Gauteng, the Chairperson will be visiting four voting stations in ward 27, which has over 16 000 registered voters. The ward became vacant as a result of the termination of the councillor’s party membership.

Voters are reminded to only vote at the voting station where they are registered. Voters can check their registration and voting station by SMSing their ID number to 32810 (cost R10); bring their green barcoded ID document or smartcard ID; wear a mask and observe social distancing at all times; and bring their own pen if they wish to avoid using the ones provided.

COVID-19 protocols

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission said that it has implemented strict safety measures and protocols at voting stations to ensure the safety of all voters, election staff, observers and other stakeholders.

These include strict social distancing practices both outside and inside voting stations and the mandatory wearing of masks over nose and mouth of all persons within the boundaries of the voting station.

The safety measures and protocols also include the application of hand sanitisers to all persons entering and exiting the voting station; and the replacement of the traditional indelible ink marker pens with an indelible ink liquid which will be applied from a bottle to the thumb of voters using cotton buds which will be disposed after each use.

“Protective equipment including masks, gloves and face shields will be worn by election staff at voting stations and additional safety equipment will be worn for staff conducting home visits for those voters who are physically disabled, infirm or pregnant,” the IEC said. – SAnews.gov.za