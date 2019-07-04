Durban July road safety blitz

Thursday, July 4, 2019

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will inspect law enforcement efforts on the N3 Highway in Heidelberg on Thursday ahead of the Vodacom Durban July.

The horsing-racing event and related festivities will take place on the weekend of 6 July 2019. The spectacle attracts thousands of revellers, many of which commute by road via the N3 highway.

The Minister’s inspection this afternoon will serve as a preventative measure. It is aimed at fortifying law enforcement officials and deterring motorists from errant driving.

About 16 000 vehicles travel on the N3 between Heidelberg and Cedara daily; the volumes increase to 30 000 a day during peak holiday periods. On average, there are three crashes a day along that stretch of road. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

SABC “safe” for next three months

297 Views
04 Jul 2019

Digital Economy Summit to use a live holographic projection

368 Views
04 Jul 2019

Report notes no significant changes in levels of transformation

404 Views
04 Jul 2019

Zim passport issue under spotlight

10207 Views
18 Jan 2013

Security officers to get salary increase

103543 Views
17 Sep 2018

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

52993 Views
08 Dec 2018