Durban July road safety blitz

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will inspect law enforcement efforts on the N3 Highway in Heidelberg on Thursday ahead of the Vodacom Durban July.

The horsing-racing event and related festivities will take place on the weekend of 6 July 2019. The spectacle attracts thousands of revellers, many of which commute by road via the N3 highway.

The Minister’s inspection this afternoon will serve as a preventative measure. It is aimed at fortifying law enforcement officials and deterring motorists from errant driving.

About 16 000 vehicles travel on the N3 between Heidelberg and Cedara daily; the volumes increase to 30 000 a day during peak holiday periods. On average, there are three crashes a day along that stretch of road. – SAnews.gov.za