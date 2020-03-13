Drug trafficker's case postponed

Fifty-two-year-old Themba Mbatha was remanded in custody by the Witbank Magistrate Court on Thursday, following his arrest for drug trafficking along the N4, next to Witbank, in Mpumalanga.

Mbatha was arrested by members of Middelburg Flying Squad, Middelburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Witbank SAPS.

Information was received about a Silver Mercedes Benz which was transporting mandrax drugs from Komatipoort to Johannesburg.

An intelligence driven operation was conducted and the vehicle was spotted and stopped.

Upon the search, drugs to the value of R10 million was found hidden in the boot of the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle was arrested and charged for contravening Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act 140 of 1992 section 4.

The suspect appeared in the Witbank Magistrate Court last Thursday, and he was remanded in custody on both occasions.

His case has been postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application. - SAnews.gov.za