Drivers urged to prioritise safety of road users

Gauteng Traffic Police have urged drivers, particularly public transport operators, to make road safety a priority this festive season.

The appeal comes after several accidents were reported during the first week of December.

“Traffic volumes are expected to increase on major roads in Gauteng, as more people are expected to travel to various destinations to spend time with their families this festive season’s weekend,” the traffic police said on Wednesday.

As part of the festive season operations, Gauteng Traffic Police will embark on various law enforcement operations, which include pedestrian operations, drunken driving operations, visible patrolling, K78 roadblocks, as well as driver and vehicle fitness operations.

In addition, law enforcement will conduct speed law enforcement operations, reckless and negligent driving operations and incident management, amongst others.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will work around the clock to ensure that the rules and regulations of the road are adhered to during the festive season. This is important to ensure many lives are saved on Gauteng roads,” Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, said.

As part of efforts to increase visibility in crime hotspots and enhance road safety in the province, the Gauteng Traffic Police will be out in full force using their recently purchased high-performance vehicles fitted with cutting-edge crime-fighting technology.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police will also patrol freeways as part of visible policing to ensure that there is no jay-walking and that drivers adhere to the prescribed speed limits. Pedestrians are the most vulnerable, with about over 40% of road fatalities emanating from this group.

“Taverns, shebeens and other liquor selling places will also be monitored closely to ensure that drunk drivers are removed from our public roads. There will be no room for lawlessness during the festive season,” Maremane said.

Through its Road Safety Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police will undertake several road safety awareness campaigns as part of efforts for a safer festive season.

These activities are aimed at changing the attitude and behaviour of road users. – SAnews.gov.za