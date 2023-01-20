Dr Frene Ginwala memorial service to be held next week

The memorial service for the National Assembly’s founding Speaker, Dr Frene Ginwala, is expected to be held at the Johannesburg City Hall on Tuesday next week.

The anti-Apartheid struggle stalwart and member of the Order of Luthuli – one of South Africa’s highest honours – passed away at the age of 90 last week, following a stroke.

Meanwhile, Parliament has sent its condolences to Ginwala’s family following her passing.

Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo hailed her contribution to South Africa’s transition from an Apartheid state to the democratic dispensation.

“Dr Ginwala was among revered, courageous and selfless revolutionaries who dedicated their entire life to the attainment of the free society we live in today. As a torchbearer of our post-apartheid Parliament, Dr Ginwala was exceptional and instrumental in the formation of one of the most acclaimed democracies and one of the best constitutions in the world.

“With her deep political experience, global perspective, razor-sharp mind and intellectual rigour, she was instrumental in the democratic transformation of Parliament consistent with the new constitutional order, which included new systems and rules of the National Assembly.

“Together with the first generation of presiding officers of Parliament and Members, and under her astute leadership, she transformed Parliament from a bastion of colonial and apartheid oppression to a truly democratic and people-centred Parliament,” Mothapo said.

Mothapo emphasised that Ginwala’s decade of service as speaker “laid a firm foundation for a democratic legislative sector and fostered the principles of non-sexism, non-racialism and equality”.

“With her firm, erudite and no-nonsense leadership of the first democratic National Assembly, Dr Ginwala established solid and enduring oversight, law-making and participatory systems which Parliament is still pursuing today.

“Parliament's Presiding Officers, National Assembly (NA) Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chairperson, Amos Masondo, extend their heartfelt condolences to the Ginwala family, friends, comrades and the people of South Africa on this sad loss,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za