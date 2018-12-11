DPSA to launch e-Recruitment system

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo will on Wednesday officially launch the e-Recruitment system after announcing the rollout of the project last month.

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) said the e-Recruitment system is part of a government-wide process to make it simpler and easier for people, especially the youth, to apply for jobs in the public service.

“The process will also include a review of regulations for all entry level posts in the public service to allow the recruitment of new entrants without prior experience into entry level jobs. The South African government is committed to addressing the challenge of high rates of youth unemployment in the country,” said DPSA in the statement.

As part of the strategy to introduce a paperless administration across the public service, Dlodlo has instructed the DPSA to introduce a digital Z83 application form as an additional platform for job seekers in the public service.

“Applications for jobs in the public service will still be accepted through the physical Z83 forms to accommodate those who do not have access to the internet and will also be available in an online digital format to allow for a quick and easy application process for those who have internet,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za