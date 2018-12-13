DP concludes meeting on South Sudan peace talks

Thursday, December 13, 2018

Deputy President David Mabuza has held a consultative meeting with President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan at the Johnny Makhathini Diplomatic Guesthouse in Pretoria.

“The meeting discussed developments and progress towards the attainment of lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

“The two leaders further discussed progress made towards the establishment of the Transitional Government of National Unity as envisioned in the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS),” said the Presidency in a statement.

The Deputy President held the meeting on Wednesday in his capacity as Special Envoy to South Sudan.

In September 2018, all parties and key stakeholders signed the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

The agreement charts a roadmap towards the end of hostilities, provision of humanitarian assistance, building of institutions of democracy as well as lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

Last week, Deputy President Mabuza held successful consultative meetings with Heads of State and Government of the Republics of Kenya, Uganda and the Sudan, who are key member states of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and important regional stakeholders in South Africa’s efforts towards lasting peace and stability in South Sudan. – SAnews.gov.za

