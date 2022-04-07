Dondo Mogajane to leave National Treasury

Director-General, Dondo Mogajane, will leave the National Treasury in June after opting not to have his contract extended.

“The Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, hereby announces that the Director-General (DG) Dondo Mogajane, whose contract comes to an end on 7 June 2022, has elected not to extend his contract. The DG will leave the National Treasury on the expiry of his current contract to pursue new opportunities outside of the public sector,” said the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

Mogajane has served the National Treasury for 23 years of which the last five years have been as the Director-General.

“Under his leadership, the National Treasury has successfully navigated unprecedented challenges. He has been a dedicated and committed leader who has guided the department in delivering on its mandate of ensuring fiscal sustainability and he is leaving at a time when public finances are recovering from the COVID-19 induced shock.”

Minister Godongwana thanked the DG for his tireless efforts and wished him well in his future endeavours.

A process to recruit a new DG has already commenced and the department is confident that a worthy successor will be appointed. In addition, the imminent filling of senior positions in the Treasury will further strengthen the organisation. – SAnews.gov.za