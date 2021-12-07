DMRE, mining industry commits to reducing fatalities and injuries

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), together with the Minerals Council of South Africa and other industry stakeholders, have committed to striving for zero fatalities and injuries in the mining sector.

This comes days after the department announced that it is conducting investigations into two fatal mining incidents at the Impala Platinum Mine in Rustenburg.

In a joint statement, industry stakeholders led by the department noted the increase in the amount of fatalities due to mining accidents over the past year.

“The urgency of interventions to address health and safety and, more specifically, the continued loss of life of the employees in the mining sector cannot be understated. The industry is concerned and shocked by the deaths of 69 people so far this year compared to 48 in the same period last year.

“This is the second consecutive year of regression in fatalities and the industry’s stakeholders have committed to urgently address the unacceptable situation,” the statement read.

There were at least 60 in the mining industry last year – a jump from 51 in 2019.

The industry stakeholders said to address the growing number of fatalities, all role players would be taking “full accountability in addressing the challenges besetting” the industry.

“Work is already underway to address falls of ground and transport-related accidents which are the leading sources of fatalities”.

The industry stakeholders said steps to address those challenges include: