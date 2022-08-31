Dlamini rejects 'malicious' union allegations

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has noted with concern a malicious attack launched against her by the Maanda-Ashu Workers Union of South Africa (MAWUSA).

This comes after the union in a statement on Tuesday accused the Minister of intending to irregularly appoint Community Work Programme (CWP) agents.

The Ministry on Wednesday said MAWUSA was deliberately peddling lies about the Minister and making “outrageous and unfounded” statements which “we reject with the contempt they deserve”.

Ministry spokesperson, Lungi Mtshali, said: “The Minister takes exception to these aspersions cast in her name. The allegations made by this Union are clearly meant to discredit the Minister and discount the work she is doing to turn around the department, especially the CWP.

“It is common knowledge that Minister does not and has never interfered with the procurement processes of the departments under the Ministry of CoGTA as that is the responsibility of respective accounting officers."

He said the Ministry viewed the malicious allegations as part of a long-running effort to attack the credibility of the Minister.

“We trust that the union will publicly withdraw and apologise for the false information they released through their media statement. We, therefore, ask the union not to allow itself to be used to fight political battles in the name of CWP participants.

“The union leaders must raise whatever issues they may have regarding the CWP and the procurement processes related to it with the accounting officer concerned,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za