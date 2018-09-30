COGTA requests extension on submitting annual report

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Zweli Mkhize has written to the speaker of the National Assembly requesting an extension on the submission of the department’s 2017/18 annual report.

Mkhize said the delay in the annual report was due to “unavoidable actions that still had to be performed related to the Community Work Programme (CWP) assets, before the final adjustment and submission of the 2017/18 Annual Financial Statements”.

The resulting delay, Mkhize said, affected the timeframe for the finalisation of the 2017/18 audit process by the Auditor General and this process was expected to be finalised at the end of September.

“Therefore, since the 2017/18 audit process will be completed at the end of September 2018, it is envisaged that the department will be able to table the signed off 2017/18 annual report by the end of November 2018,” Mkhize said on Friday.

CWP is an innovative offering from government, which provides a job safety net for unemployed people of working age by giving them bridging opportunities. Participants get a minimum number of regular days of work, typically two days a week or eight days a month, thus providing a predictable income stream.

Mkhize also indicated that the annual report for the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) will be submitted no later than 28 October 2018. The Minister received the report on 27 September 2018.

The Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002) does not prescribe a specific date by which the annual report of the NDMC should be tabled in Parliament, other than Section 24 (2), which requires that the Minister submit the report to Parliament within 30 days after receiving it. – SAnews.gov.za