District-based approach to be adopted to accelerate service delivery

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that government in the sixth administration will be adopting a district-based approach in an effort to accelerate service delivery.

Addressing the first Joint Sitting of Parliament of the sixth administration on Thursday, President Ramaphosa said the focus would be on the 44 districts and eight metros.

Earlier this month, President Ramaphosa announced the reconfiguration of a number of government departments to enable them to deliver on their mandates.

“Our decision was premised on efficiency, cost-containment, cooperative governance and strategic alignment,” the President said.

With just 10 years to 2030, President Ramaphosa said the country had not recorded nearly enough progress in meeting the NDP targets.

“Unless we take extraordinary measures, we will not realise Vision 2030,” he said.

He said this is the start of a wider process of arresting the decline in State capacity and restructuring our model of service delivery so it best serves our citizens.

“We will be adopting a district-based approach – focusing on the 44 districts and 8 metros – to speed up service delivery, ensuring that municipalities are properly supported and adequately resourced,” he said.

To ensure that the State is able to effectively enable economic and social development, the President said the strengthening of State-owned enterprises (SOEs) has never been more crucial.

Meanwhile, the President said through the Presidential SOE Council, government intends to create alignment between all SOEs and to better define their respective mandates.

“Through the Council, we will work with the leadership of SOEs to develop a legal and regulatory environment that promotes innovation and agility and enhances their competitiveness. We will build on the work we have already begun to address problems of poor governance, inefficiency and financial sustainability.” – SAnews.gov.za