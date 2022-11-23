DIRCO warns of legalisation services scam

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has sent out a warning regarding a scam where fraudsters are using the department’s name to solicit money for legalisation services.

According to the department’s alert released on Wednesday, legalisation services provided by DIRCO are free of charge.

These include legalising official (public) documents executed within South Africa for use outside the country by means of an Apostille Certificate or a Certificate of Authentication, and providing customers with guidelines to obtain the correct signatures or documents, if documents submitted are incorrect or incomplete, amongst others.

“Should members of the public receive requests for payment of legalisation services by DIRCO, please report this immediately to the nearest police station and to DIRCO,” the department said.

For consular notarial services and legalisation of official (public) documents, please contact DIRCO at 012 351 1000 or email: legalisation@dirco.gov.za. – SAnews.gov.za

