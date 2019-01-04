DIRCO to pay official visit to India

International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Deputy Minister Reginah Mhaule will pay an official visit to India from 6 - 10 January 2019.

Mhaule will be attending the Raisina Dialogue taking place in New Delhi from 8-10 January 2019.



The Raisina Dialogue is India’s flagship conference of geopolitics and geo-economics and annually attracts high-level participants from all over the world.

The theme for the 2019 edition of the Conference will be: “A World Reorder: New Geometries, Fluid Partnerships, Uncertain Outcomes".

“The African Continent will receive significant focus during the conference and Deputy Minister Mhaule will utilise the platform of the Conference to highlight key issues at the heart of South Africa’s foreign policy including advancing the African Agenda, regional integration and conflict prevention and peace-building,” DIRCO said on Friday.



During the visit, Mhaule will also have an opportunity to engage with her Indian counterpart, the Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, General Dr VK Singh.

According to the department the meeting will focus on issues of mutual interest such as further enhancing the trade and commercial relationship between South Africa and India, growing foreign direct investment and partnering in areas beneficial for both countries, such as skills exchange.

Also in the international arena, the two countries share a common vision on a range of global issues and closely cooperate in various multilateral fora, such as BRICS, IBSA, G20 and IORA.



Mhaule will also have high-level meetings with business sector representatives and Think Tanks in Mumbai to promote South Africa as a destination for trade, investment and tourism and to advance our foreign policy objectives.



South Africa and India enjoy a Strategic Partnership and bilateral relations are anchored by a deep and shared history of friendship and solidarity.

During 2018, the two countries celebrated 25 years of diplomatic relations and the meeting between President Ramaphosa and Prime Minister Modi on the margins of the BRICS Summit in July 2018 served to further emphasise the important nature of the relationship in enhancing the national objectives of both countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also expected to pay a State Visit to India later this month. – SAnews.gov.za