Didiza condemns N Cape farm murders

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has commended the swift arrest of suspects linked to the murder of three family members on a farm in Magogong in the Northern Cape.

An elderly couple, aged 79 and 83, and their 50-year-old daughter, were allegedly robbed, kidnapped and murdered by three suspects.

Didiza said the arrest will bring confidence to the justice system and send a strong message to criminals.

"On behalf of the agricultural sector, I wish convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the victims," Didiza said. – SAnews.gov.za