Didiza condemns N Cape farm murders

Thursday, July 30, 2020

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has commended the swift arrest of suspects linked to the murder of three family members on a farm in Magogong in the Northern Cape.

An elderly couple, aged 79 and 83, and their 50-year-old daughter, were allegedly robbed, kidnapped and murdered by three suspects.

Didiza said the arrest will bring confidence to the justice system and send a strong message to criminals.

"On behalf of the agricultural sector, I wish convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the victims," Didiza said. – SAnews.gov.za

