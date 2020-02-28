Development Model to reach more districts

Government plans to speed up the roll-out of the District Development Model to 23 districts by the end of 2020, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa made this pronouncement at the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) meeting at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, in Tshwane, on Friday.

The meeting is evaluating progress of the sixth administration’s implementation of the District Development Model which was first adopted in August 2019.

Under the model, all three spheres of government coordinate and integrate development plans and budgets while also mobilising the capacity and resources of government and civil society, including business, labour and community, in pursuit of inclusive growth and job creation.

Government plans to reach all districts by 2021.

“Today’s meeting is about service delivery. Our objective is to develop one plan for all the districts and municipalities,” said the President in his opening remarks.

Premiers of all nine provinces and Mayors representing the 44 district municipalities and eight metropolitan municipalities are participating in the meeting.

The meeting follows on the 2020 Budget Speech delivered by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday. The R1.95 trillion Budget has allocated R426 billion towards local government.

President Ramaphosa said the funds set aside for local government were a clear indicator of government’s focus on the sector.

“The District Development Model will also assist in improving governance at municipal level. As the District Development Model spreads, it will make all our work programmes easier. This is a clear way of strengthening the capability of the state,” he said.

Working smarter

The President called on the arms of state present at the meeting to ensure that procurement processes are followed and work is done within budget.

“Unless we work smarter, all our plans to accelerate service delivery will amount to naught,” said the President.

President Ramaphosa launched three District Development pilot projects in the rural setting of O.R Tambo District in the Eastern Cape Province, the metropolitan City of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal Province and the mining region of Waterberg District Municipality in Limpopo Province.

The meeting will also receive reports on the roll-out of the District Development Model in the pilot districts, including updates on economic development and growth initiatives, skills development, youth employment, infrastructure, investments, water services and human settlements. - SAnews.gov.za