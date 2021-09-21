Deputy President returns to Free State to address Vaal pollution

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Wednesday go back to the Moqhaka Local Municipality in the Free State to engage with stakeholders to address the cause of the pollution of the Vaal River.

The Deputy Minister, in his capacity as the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Water and Sanitation, also aims to make sure corrective measures are implemented to restore the functionality of the Kroonstad Waste Water Treatment Plant.

“The visit will also ensure that proper infrastructure maintenance and operation systems are put in place to avoid any further sewage leakage into the Integrated Vaal River System,” his office said on Tuesday.

This follows his recent travel to the Northern Cape and Free State on 10 September 2021 where he assessed the extent of pollution in the river system as well as water and sanitation-related issues in both provinces.

According to the statement, this is in line with the terms of reference of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Water and Sanitation, as appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa early this year.

His role entails providing overall political leadership and oversight on the implementation of interventions to support the Emfuleni Local Municipality in resolving the pollution of the Vaal River.

The Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo and the Moqhaka Local Municipality Mayor, Councillor Mpho Chakane, will accompany the Deputy President. – SAnews.gov.za