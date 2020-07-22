Deputy President reschedules Parliament appearances due to ill health

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Deputy President David Mabuza has rescheduled his Parliament appearances due to ill health.

The Deputy President was scheduled to answer oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, 24 July, and in the National Assembly next week, on 30 July.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and NCOP Chairperson Amos Masondo received an apology from Deputy President Mabuza, that he is unable to honour scheduled appearances in both houses due to ill health.

“The Deputy President has undertaken to avail himself to appear before both Houses, on a mutually agreed date, upon his full recovery,” Parliament said in statement on Wednesday.

The Presiding Officers wished the Deputy President a speedy recovery. – SAnews.gov.za

