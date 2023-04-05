Deputy President mourns his former speechwriter Percy Mthimkhulu

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he learnt with shock the sad news of the passing of Percy Mthimkhulu.

This comes after an announcement on Tuesday that Mthimkhulu, Chief of Staff in the Ministry of Finance since 2021, died in his sleep.

Mthimkhulu, 49, also worked with the Deputy President for more than 20 years as a speechwriter and at times, his spokesperson.

“Percy was a wonderful and resourceful mandarin.

“Percy distinguished himself from his peers through his unwavering commitment by always going beyond the call of duty. He possessed great wit and was immensely talented in his craft,” said Mashatile.

He described Mthimkhulu as one of the most prolific speechwriters in the African National Congress (ANC) and government.

“His ability to use words creatively to tell a story was exceptional.”

Mashatile recalled how he could capture audiences and provoke conversations through the many speeches and documents he authored throughout his career.

Mthimkhulu's most recent and memorable outstanding contribution, according to the Deputy President, was the drafting of South Africa’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan and the South African Tourism Recovery Plan.

Mashatile has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Mthimkhulu family.

“We are grateful to the Mthimkhulu family for lending us their son over the years. His legacy lives on.

“May his daughter Tatyana, sister Jabu, and the entire Mthimkhulu family and friends be comforted as we all try to come to terms with this monumental loss. May God grant his soul eternal rest.” – SAnews.gov.za