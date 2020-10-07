Deputy Minister to engage Stanger Textile Industry

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Thembi Siweya, is expected to visit the Stanger Textile Industry as part of ongoing engagements with stakeholders to encourage participation in the socio-economic recovery plan.

Friday’s visit is also part of the ongoing assessment of the impact of COVID-19 and frontline monitoring programmes of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

“The President has called for all institutions and individuals to work together to contribute in the empowerment of the communities and socio-economic recovery of the country amidst this pandemic. The private sector has an important role to play in the economic recovery of our country,” the department said on Wednesday. – SAnews.gov.za