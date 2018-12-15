Department urges stakeholders to appeal AB Xuma Primary School case

The Department of Women has called on all involved stakeholders to work together and appeal the outcome of the AB Xuma Primary School case.

On Wednesday, Judge Peet Johnson acquitted Johannes Molefe, a scholar patroller at the AB Xuma Primary School, of all charges which included allegations of the rape and sexual assault of pupils.

Delivering his judgment on Wednesday, Judge Johnson emphasised that there were a “comedy of errors” during the collection of evidence that led to the contamination of the case.

Expressing its disappointment at the handling of investigations of sexual harassment and rape, the Department of Women urged the affected parties to appeal the case.

“The department appeals to the Department of Basic Education, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development as well as South African Police Services and stakeholders to work together to ensure the outcome of this case is appealed so that it may be correctly presented in future,” said the department.

On Monday, the department concluded the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

“The department sympathises with the brave learners who spoke out against the scholar patroller who was meant to keep them safe from harm.

“With so many learners coming forward to report misconduct of a sexual nature against the scholar patroller, this case cannot be closed, especially in light of remarks made by Judge Peet Johnson when delivering his verdict,” it said.

The department appealed to teachers and parents to pay close attention to the behaviour of children and investigate any sudden changes. – SAnews.gov.za