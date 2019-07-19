Delays on route R114

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has warned motorists of delays due to roadworks along Route R114 between Diepsloot and Muldersdrift, north of Johannesburg.

“The contractor has commenced work on two sections of the road and has introduced 24-hour stop and go controls for approximately four kilometres,” the provincial department said on Friday in a statement.

The stop and go controls - lasting +/-20 minutes - can be expected just before Cedar Road (D1027) and after Malibongwe Road, near Nooigedacht Primary School.

Roadworks will take place on these sections until 30 November 2019. Motorists have been advised to make use of alternative routes via the N14 (P158/2) or Malibongwe Drive.

The department has expressed regret for the inconvenience and has thanked road users for their understanding. –SAnews.gov.za