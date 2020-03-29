Defence ropes in Reserve Force

The Department of Defence and Military Veterans has called up members from the Reserve Force to complement the already deployed soldiers in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The call comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to assist the country to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

This as South Africa entered a 21-day national lockdown, which came into effect at midnight on 26 March.

The move is in line with the National Disaster Management Act of 2002 section 27, sub-section 2, which provides that the SANDF must release its personnel to a national Organ of State for rendering of emergency services.

Sub-section 2(f) provides for the SANDF to assist with the movement of persons and goods to and from or within the disaster stricken or threatened area(s).

The department said the SANDF will be deployed in various capacities.

“Similarly, the South African Military Health Service has called up Reserve Force doctors, nurses, operational emergency care practitioners, together with teams to work with other health practitioners in various fields.

“The SANDF is grateful to the Reserve Force members for their willingness to serve, and appeals to civilian employers to release their staff members called up for Reserve Force service,” said the department of Defence and Military Veterans.

Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and SANDF are currently deployed in all parts of the country, where they will play an important role in supporting and enforcing the nation’s compliance with the restriction of movement of people under the National State of Disaster and lockdown.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed 1 187 COVID-19 cases and one death. - SAnews.gov.za