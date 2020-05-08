Deeds office reopen their doors to the public

Friday, May 8, 2020

The Department Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has announced the reopening of deeds offices across the country as per the revised lockdown regulations.

Deeds registration, has been identified as an essential service, according to COVID-19 level 4 lockdown regulations, as of 01 May 2020.

“Level 4 regulations require that [we] put in place necessary health measures before the services can resume. These measures will ensure that clients and departmental officials are not exposed to any health risks,” the department said on Thursday.

Chief Registrar of Deeds, Carlize Knoesen, has assured members of the public that the plan of implementing these measures is at an advanced stage and will be finalised soon.

“An announcement on when the offices will reopen will be made in due course,” Knoesen said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

95998 Views
29 Apr 2020

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

60216 Views
02 Apr 2020

UIF pays out COVID-19 benefits to workers

38751 Views
21 Apr 2020

Employers urged to pay relief funds to workers

2044 Views
07 May 2020

Schools must remain closed, DBE emphasises

1863 Views
07 May 2020

New guidelines for school grounds amid COVID-19

3293 Views
30 Apr 2020

SA News on Facebook