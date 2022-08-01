Death toll in Marianhill tuckshop shooting rises to seven

The death toll in the latest KwaZulu-Natal mass shooting has risen to seven, as police are on the manhunt for the suspects responsible for the shooting at Marianhill Tuckshop on Saturday evening.

The seventh victim who sustained gunshot wounds succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Sunday.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has mobilised all available police resources to hunt down the “heartless killers” who initially murdered six people on the scene.

At approximately 19:30 on Saturday, it is alleged that a group of unknown men opened fire at people who were at a tuckshop in Marianhill killing six men aged between the 30 and 65 years old.

One other man who sustained gunshot wounds was transported to hospital for medical attention.

Police said that initial investigations revealed that three of the deceased were the tuckshop owner as well as his two sons and one of the deceased who was waiting at the tuckshop to see a traditional healer, might have been the actual target of the hit.

“This incident once again demonstrates our concern that firearms are contributing to the high levels of crime in the province and we are advocating for stricter regulations regarding the management of legal firearms as many of them end up being used by criminals. We will do everything within our control to bring these killers to book,” Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi said. –SAnews.gov.za