Deadline looms for NSFAS 2020 applications

Prospective students who wish to study at a public university or TVET college in 2020 have exactly 10 days left before the closing of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) application cycle on 30 November 2019.

As part of the intensified application drive, NSFAS has rolled out a regional “town to town” outreach intervention programme - to reach out to prospective beneficiaries and students who have not submitted their applications.

NSFAS aims to utilise these programmes to leverage equal opportunities for access in, and success to, higher education and training, mainly telescoping disadvantaged communities, and provinces with a low number of applications received.

Over the next few days, NSFAS officers will continue to be deployed across all nine provinces with a focus on the Eastern Cape, Free State, North West, Northern Cape, and Western Cape - due to the low number of applications received in these provinces.

To date, the scheme has received 365 922 applications nationwide, with KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, and Limpopo provinces continuing to lead with the highest number of applications.

NSFAS Administrator, Dr Randall Carolissen, said that although the number of applicants living with disability increased significantly over the prior year to over a 1000, it remains disappointingly low.

Carolissen said that NSFAS has prioritised engagements with relevant government departments and agencies to improve applications in this regard.

Applicants who do not have access to computer facilities and smart phones, are urged to visit their nearest National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) offices, local libraries, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Thusong Centres, and Department of Basic Education (DBE) District Teacher Development Centres national wide, to apply for funding.

Outreach events for 2020 applications

Eastern Cape

20 November 2019 Port Elizabeth – Thembelihle High School 20 November 2019 Uitenhage - Gamble Street Secondary School 21 November 2019 Lady Frere – Nzimankulu High School 22 November 2019 Lusikisiki – Ingwe TVET College, Ngqungqushe Campus 25 November 2019 Mthata TBC 30 November 2019 East London TBC

Free State

23 November 2019 Thabo Mofutsanyana District, Qwaqwa 23 November Fezile Dabi District 24 – 30 November Lejweleputswa District, Welkom

Gauteng

26 November 2019 Randfontein TBC 28 November 2019 Reiger, Boksburg

KwaZulu-Natal

23 November 2019 Ugu District

Limpopo

23 November 2019 Opposite Rooiberg Community Hall, Thabazimbi 29 November 2019 Masesha Primary School – in Bloodriver

Mpumalanga

30 November 2019 Ehlanzeni TBC

Northern Cape

27 November 2019 Namaqualand – SA van Wyk High School, Aggeney High School & Regefeld High School 29 November 2019 Kuruman – Kuruman Primary School 30 November 2019 Kimberley – Mayibuye Centre

North West

20 November 2019 Taung 21 November 2019 Mathe – Walter Letsie High School 21 November 2019 Vryburg – Vryburg High School 23 November 2019 Taung – Mokgareng High School

Western Cape

23 November 2019 Dal Josaphat Athletics Stadium, Groenheuwel, Paarl 29 November 2019 Beaufort West TBC 30 November 2019 Lwazi Enrichment Program, Hartzenberg Street, Parkersdam, Worcester 30 November 2019 George TBC 30 November 2019 Delft TBC

– SAnews.gov.za