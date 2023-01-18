DBE to release NSC examination results on Thursday

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The Department of Basic Education will on Thursday release the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results for the Class of 2022 in a ceremony to be held at the Mosaik Church in Fairland, Johannesburg.

As per tradition, the Minister will also host the learners and parents for a Congratulatory breakfast on the morning of Thursday while the Director General, Mathanzima Mweli, will deliver a technical briefing to unpack the NSC results in greater detail on the same afternoon.

“The Matric Class of 2022 has borne the brunt of COVID-19 in their critical years of Grade 10 and Grade 11. This class is the largest full-time cohort of candidates that sat for the National Senior Certificate Examinations.

“The Department of Basic Education reminds candidates to collect their results at the centre where they wrote their examinations,” the Department of Basic Education said.

Results are available from the 20th of January. – SAnews.gov.za

