Cwele to inspect Home Affairs services

Minister Siyabonga Cwele is today scheduled to visit Home Affairs front offices in Soweto, Roodepoort and Randburg ahead of the final voter registration weekend for the 2019 National and Provincial Elections.

Cwele’s visit is also part of the drive to monitor the implementation of the war on queues campaign, which was launched in April 2018.

During the walkabout at the Home Affairs offices, Cwele will inspect the quality of services provided to citizens and assess readiness to diligently serve citizens who will be visiting Home Affairs offices for documentation during the final voter registration weekend of 26 - 27 January 2019.

The country’s 22 932 voting stations will open from 08h00 to 17h00 on that weekend to allow first-time voters to register and existing voters to update and check their registration details.

Currently, there are 26.1 million registered voters on the national common voters’ roll and it is hoped that at least one million voters will be added to the voters’ roll ahead of the 2019 elections.

The Electoral Commission is also hopeful that voters who are already registered will use the opportunity to visit their voting stations to check their registration and specifically to confirm and update their address details.

Meanwhile, registered voters can visit the Electoral Commission website -- www.elections.org.za -- to check their current registration details and voting station location.

They can also SMS their ID number to 32810 to receive a SMS (charged at R1) containing their registration status and the address of their voting station.

Unregistered voters can insert their address in the Voting Station Finder application on the website http://maps.elections.org.za/vsfinder/ to find their correct voting station or call the contact centre on 0800 11 8000. - SAnews.gov.za