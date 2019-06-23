CRL commissioners appointed for five-year term

Sunday, June 23, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed 13 members to the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities for a period of five years.

The appointment was made in terms of section 9(1) read with 13(1) of the Commission Act, 2002 (Act No 19 of 2002).

The President further appointed, in terms of section 12 of the Act, Luka Mosoma and Sylvia Pheto as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Commission respectively.

The others appointed members of the Commission are:

-Sheila Khama

-Tsholofelo Mosala

-Sicelo Dlamini

-Oscarine Nokuzola Mndende

-Nomalanga Tyamzashe

-Ramokone Tryphina Kgatla

-Muneer Abduroaf

-Richard Botha

-Pitika Ntuli

-Renier Schoeman

-Mandla Langa

The President has congratulated the Commissioners and wished them well “in this critical role in ensuring social transformation and nation-building for the attainment of a truly united South African nation”, said the Presidency in statement. – SAnews.gov.za

