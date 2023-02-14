Creecy extends term of appointment of the EAPASA

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy has extended the term of appointment of the Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa (EAPASA).

“EAPASA was appointed for a five-year term in 2018 to serve as the single registration authority for Environmental Assessment Practitioners. Their term of office ends on 7 February 2023,” the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said on Tuesday.

The Minister extended the term of appointment of the EAPASA until 7 February 2024 in a notice published in Government Gazette 47998 (Notice No.692) on 6 February 2023.

“The extension is to enable the Minister to adequately consider what the most sustainable way forward would be for the long-term regulation of Environmental Assessment Practitioners,” the department said.

Additional information on the EAPASA, work they have conducted to date, and supporting information may be accessed at www.eapasa.org.

To access the Government Notice go to  https://www.dffe.gov.za/sites/default/files/gazetted_notices/nema_EAPASAappointmentextentison_g47998gon3017.pdf. - SAnews.gov.za

 

