Creative industry gears up for elective conference

The Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA) will hold its National Elective Conference in March.

The conference has been scheduled for 28 March and 29 March.

“At the national conference, elected leadership of CCIFSA is expected to present various reports not limited to the state of the industry, work and organisational matters of CCIFSA since 2015 and the financial status of the organisation.

“Most importantly, the national conference has to adopt the Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI), which will serve as the constitution of the organisation and thereafter elect the new leadership,” Ministry of Arts and Culture Chief of Staff Sibongile Besani said.

He was addressing a media briefing on the upcoming conference on Wednesday in Johannesburg. This was held in partnership with CCIFSA and the Creative Industry Task Team (CITT).

Besani said the national conference should be preceded by both the District General Meetings (DGMs) and Provincial Summits, respectively.

The DGMs should be convened in all provinces and should be open to all artists.

“The focus of the DGMs should be to deal with draft MOI and election of delegates to Provincial Summits. The Provincial Summits must also focus on the draft MOI and the election of delegates,” he said.

The Provincial Summits will be convened on the weeks of the 4th, 11th and 18th March 2019.

“The availability of resources will inform the total number of delegates at both the provincial summit and the national conference. Such approach should be in line with the principle of inclusivity,” he said.

There are nine sectors that have been identified in order to determine the delegates from the summits and the national conference.

The CCIFSA National General Council members elected in 2015 will be delegates to the national conference with full status.

“The national conference will adopt the MOI and focus on the reports that will be presented by CCIFSA. The election of the new leadership CCIFSA will be based on the adopted MOI.

“Attendees to all stipulated meetings are required to apply and fill a form. The final date for these forms is the 21st February 2019. This will allow for timeous preparations of the meetings,” Besani said.

He said no late applications will be allowed.

“Individual artists must make applications to attend the all meetings to and therefore vetting will be considered for this process. Artists can only participate in one sector for purposes of this conference,” Besani said. – SAnews.gov.za