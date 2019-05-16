Crackdown on doctors' practices in Nelson Mandela Bay

Two suspects have been arrested in Nelson Mandela Bay for allegedly practicing medicine unlawfully.

It is alleged that the suspects unlawfully issued medical certificates to individuals seeking to apply for public driver’s permits.

The arrests were as a result of a joint operation by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), in collaboration with the Health Professions Council of South Africa and the South African Medical Products Regulatory Authority.

Traffic anti-corruption law enforcement authorities raided at least 10 medical practices in the Metro to crackdown on fraud relating to the issuing of public driver’s permits.

Two other suspects have been taken in for questioning.

“Investigations are continuing and more arrests are expected. It is alleged that some doctors issue these certificates without subjecting patients to the necessary medical examination.

“The overall objective of the operation was to reduce the number of road traffic crashes that happen because of lack of poor driver fitness,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

A total of 9 195 public driver’s permits were issued in the Metro last year alone.

“It is believed that many of these were issued to undeserving individuals,” said Zwane.

According to the RTMC, a total of 17 unregistered doctors were arrested in different parts of Gauteng when authorities undertook a similar enforcement operation.

Sixteen of them pleaded guilty and were convicted to fines ranging from R5 000 to R20 000 or a jail term not exceeding six months.

“Investigations are continuing in different parts of the country and members of the public are requested to assist by reporting these unlawful activities on 0861 400 800 or ntacu@rtmc.co.za,” said Zwane. – SAnews.gov.za