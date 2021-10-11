COVID-19 regulations amended to allow spectators into sport venues

Monday, October 11, 2021

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has gazetted the amendment of Disaster Management Act regulations, to allow  spectators at sports venue.

Amended on Sunday, the Minister in the gazette said the move comes after government eased lockdown restrictions following a drastic decline in COVID-19 infections in the country.

“The decrease in the number of infections, as well as consultations with relevant stakeholders, has prepared the path for recognised sporting bodies to host sporting events, including both professional and non-professional competitions, subject to strict adherence to the guidelines,” said Dlamini Zuma.

Under the new regulations, as part of phase one towards fully reopening sporting activities, spectators at the venue of the sports events are permitted but limited to 750 persons or less for indoor venues and 2 000 persons or less for outdoor venues.

“If the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing a distance of at least one and a half metres from each other, then not more than 505 of the capacity of the venue may be used, subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures.

“As we go out to sporting events to support our teams, let us do so recognising that COVID-19 is still with us. Let us unite in observing COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks, washing hands, and adhering to social distancing measures,” she said. – SAnews.gov.za

