COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

South Africa’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to show a steady decline, although it is still higher than the 5% suggested by the World Health Organisation.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, the country recorded 5 688 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24-hour reporting period, with a 14% positivity rate – far below a high of at least 35% experienced in mid-December.

“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 14.0%, which is the same as yesterday (14.0%). The 7-day average is 18.3% today, which is lower than yesterday (19.2%).

“The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (1 432), followed by Gauteng (1 310). Western Cape accounted for 1 151, Eastern Cape 582, Free State 330, Limpopo 216, Mpumalanga 232, North West 238 and the Northern Cape 177,” the institute said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has now reached 3 534 131, with 119 more fatalities, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 92 649.

Hospital admissions due to the virus have also risen by 255.

Some 86 613 more COVID-19 vaccinations were administered over the past 24-hour reporting period.

In total, at least 28.5 million jabs have been administered since the beginning of the vaccination rollout programme. – SAnews.gov.za

