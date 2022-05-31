COVID-19 positivity dips below 10%
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of below 10%.
This as the NICD reported at least 1004 new cases of the virus over the past 24-hour reporting period with a positivity rate of some 9.4%.
The province leading the number of new cases is Gauteng with KwaZulu-Natal in second.
The provincial breakdown of new COVID-19 cases is as follows:
- Gauteng recorded 435 new cases
- KwaZulu-Natal reported 172 new cases
- Some 160 new cases were reported in the Western Cape
- In the Free State, at least 77 new cases were recorded
- Mpumalanga recorded 46 new cases
- North West reported 43 new cases
- Some 38 new cases were reported in the Eastern Cape
- In the Northern Cape, 23 new cases were reported
- Limpopo recorded 10 new cases of the virus
This brings the total number of cases to 3 954 971 with a further 16 deaths recorded of which four occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.
The cumulative COVID-19 death toll now stands at a total of 100 162 to date.
Meanwhile, 38 754 COVID-19 vaccine jabs were administered in South Africa over the past 24-hour reporting period.
This brings the total number of jabs administered to 36 063 285. – SAnews.gov.za