COVID-19 positivity dips below 10%

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has reported a COVID-19 positivity rate of below 10%.

This as the NICD reported at least 1004 new cases of the virus over the past 24-hour reporting period with a positivity rate of some 9.4%.

The province leading the number of new cases is Gauteng with KwaZulu-Natal in second.

The provincial breakdown of new COVID-19 cases is as follows:

  • Gauteng recorded 435 new cases
  • KwaZulu-Natal reported 172 new cases
  • Some 160 new cases were reported in the Western Cape
  • In the Free State, at least 77 new cases were recorded
  • Mpumalanga recorded 46 new cases
  • North West reported 43 new cases
  • Some 38 new cases were reported in the Eastern Cape
  • In the Northern Cape, 23 new cases were reported
  • Limpopo recorded 10 new cases of the virus

This brings the total number of cases to 3 954 971 with a further 16 deaths recorded of which four occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

The cumulative COVID-19 death toll now stands at a total of 100 162 to date.

Meanwhile, 38 754 COVID-19 vaccine jabs were administered in South Africa over the past 24-hour reporting period.

This brings the total number of jabs administered to 36 063 285. – SAnews.gov.za

