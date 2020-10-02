COVID-19 claims 132 more lives

The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases has now risen to 676 084 after 1 745 people tested positive on Thursday.

Meanwhile, 132 more people succumbed to the deadly virus pushing the toll to 16 866 since the outbreak in March.

Of the latest fatalities, 49 are from KwaZulu-Natal, 41 from Mpumalanga, 14 from Free State, eight from Gauteng, seven from the North West and Northern Cape, and six from the Western Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

“Our recoveries now stand at 609 854 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%,” Mkhize added.

The information is based on the 4 209 049 tests performed to date of which 21 132 were done in the last 24 hours.

The Minister has urged people to take precaution now that some international and domestic travel is allowed by using an alcohol-based sanitiser to clean frequently touched surfaces, minimise the exchange of documents by making use of QR codes and electronic ticketing, and arriving early at the airport to give time for long queues and COVID-19 screening.

Globally, there have been 33 842 281 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 010 634 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.

US President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife, Melania Trump, tested positive for COVID-19.

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together,” President Trump tweeted.

The First Lady said they were feeling good and have since postponed all their upcoming engagements.

“Please be sure you are staying safe and we will get through this together,” the President’s wife said. – SAnews.gov.za