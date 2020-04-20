COVID-19 cases rise to 3 300, four new deaths

South Africa on Monday confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths, leading to a total of 58 people who have succumbed to the virus to date.

According to a statement released by the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the country now has 3 300 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 121 510 tests having been conducted in both public and private sectors as of Monday evening.

The country has recorded 1 055 COVID-19 recoveries.

Gauteng is still leading with 1 170 people testing positive for the virus, followed by the Western Cape at 940 cases.

KwaZulu-Natal has 639 cases of COVID-19, followed by the Eastern Cape with 310, Free State 105, Limpopo 27, North West 25, Mpumalanga 23 and the Northern Cape 18. There are 43 unallocated cases.

Mkhize said there has been a significant increase in testing, which is mainly attributed to the mass community screening and testing taking place across the country. – SAnews.gov.za